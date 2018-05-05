Jack White had a little fun during his guest appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night. In addition to performing “Ice Station Zebra,” the song from his new album Boarding House Reach on which he comes dangerously close to rapping, White also took part in a jokey segment called “Jingle More Of The Way.”

You see, as Colbert explains, most TV advertisements only feature the first few lines of commercial jingles. So Jack White helped him out by singing the full, extended versions of well-known jingles for brands like Band-Aid, Folgers, and Toys ‘R Us, revealing lost verses about heartbreak, severed heads, impending mortality, and the ghosts of small children doomed to wander the earth without toys. You know, normal Jack White stuff.

Watch the “Jingle More Of The Way” sketch and White’s performance of the bonkers “Ice Station Zebra” below.

Boarding House Reach is out now via Third Man/Columbia.