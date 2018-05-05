The slow-building, nearly ten-minute “How Do You Sleep?” might be the best song on LCD Soundsystem’s very good 2017 album American Dream. And yet somehow, they had never played it live — until last night, when that was finally rectified.

LCD Soundsystem performed at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles last night, playing a show with Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Young Fathers. And, as Pitchfork points out, they took the opportunity to perform “How Do You Sleep?” live in concert for the first time ever.

Watch some fan-shot clips of the occasion below.

LCD Soundsystem are set to perform a second show at the Hollywood Bowl later tonight.