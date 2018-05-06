Donald Glover had some great sketches last night when he hosted Saturday Night Live, one of which took place in a world much like the one in the new movie A Quiet Place. Glover and his friends have to stay silent in order to avoid getting taken by monsters, but they can’t help but scream when they see Kanye’s recent tweets. The scariest of all? “What if Kanye’s just playing all of us,” Glover asks. Welcome to: A Kanye Place. Watch below.

UPDATE: Kanye approves.