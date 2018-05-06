Florence Welch, the celestial talent behind Florence + The Machine, returned in April with “Sky Full Of Song” and last week with “Hunger” from her forthcoming album High As Hope. Last night Florence + The Machine debuted two new songs in Halifax during their first 2018 concert.

The new songs are called “Patricia” and “100 Years.” Welch described the former as a “special song” and a “tribute to one of [her] favorite artists.” Watch the performances below, plus Welch’s performance of “Hunger” on BBC One’s Sounds Like Friday Night from the night before.