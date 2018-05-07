Phil Collins is bringing his Not Dead Yet! tour back to North America. This October the pop icon — a personal favorite of Stereogum founder Scott Lapatine — will play 15 shows from coast to coast, dipping into Canada twice along the way. According to a press release, his band will include his 16-year-old son Nicolas on drums in addition to guitarist Daryl Stuermer, keyboardist Brad Cole, bassist Leland Sklar, percussionist Luis Conte, and a horn section and backup singers.

Collins retired from touring in 2002, but he has been gradually returning to the stage in recent years. He toured Europe and the UK last summer, although some shows were delayed due to Collins falling and hitting his head.

As for acquiring tickets: Citi cardholders get first dibs from this Friday, 5/11 at 10AM until this Sunday, 5/13 at 5PM. Starting this Friday at noon local time you can register to become a Verified Fan here, which will allow you access to the Verified Fan sale this Monday, 5/14 from 10AM to 11:50PM. General sales begin Tuesday, 5/15 at 10AM.

Find the dates below, and read our Phil Collins x Action Bronson interview here.

10/05 Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

10/07 Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

10/08 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10/09 Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/11 Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

10/13 Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

10/14 Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/16 Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

10/18 Cleveland, OH @ Quicken loans Arena

10/19 Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

10/21 Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

10/22 Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/25 Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

10/27 Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

10/28 Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum