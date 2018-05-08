Dear Nora – “Simulation Feels”

The world is at our fingertips. Head over to Google Maps and type in anywhere you want to go, and a 3D rendering will appear instantaneously. The Grand Canyon? No problem. The Pyramid Of The Sun? Let’s go. At this point, it’s not new, just another fact of life, and Dear Nora’s latest single is about how that simulation has become commonplace. It’s a wonderful tool for practically free exploration, and on another level it’s incredibly unsettling.

Katy Davidson told She Shreds magazine that their latest Skulls Example single, “Simulation Feels,” was written back-to-back with the album’s first single, “Sunset On Humanity,” and both have a casual approach to the fusion of real and virtual life. Here, Davidson sings about watching “a movie about the Oregon Trail” (Kelly Reichardt’s Meek’s Cutoff): “See the ranch home where the ranch was, drop a pin on it.”

The new frontier that was so desperately needed and despairingly dangerous is now just a bunch of pixels on a screen, ready for your perusal when and if you want it. For better or worse, Davidson doesn’t judge in their songwriting, but the flattening of the world music have some effect on us. And in the playful, rubbery swells of “Simulation Feels,” you can start to hear the absurdity and beauty of it all. Listen below, and check out our recent interview with Davidson.

Skulls Example is out 5/25 via Orindal Records. Pre-order it here.