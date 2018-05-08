Vein – “virus://vibrance”

Vein are a Boston hardcore band whose intricate, erratic attack recalls the frantic, shifting-time-signature music of late-’90s/early-’00s bands like the Dillinger Escape Plan, Botch, and Vein’s fellow Boston marauders Converge. Next month, around the same time as they head out on tour with Code Orange and Twitching Tongues, Vein will release their full-length debut errorzone. Today, they’ve shared the opening track “virus://vibrance,” an unstable rage-out with a dizzy math-core intensity and at least a little bit of bursting-out breakbeat drums. Listen to it below.

<a href="http://veinband.bandcamp.com/album/errorzone" target="_blank">errorzone by Vein</a>

Errorzone is out 6/22 on Closed Casket Activities.