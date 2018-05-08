Katy Perry Literally Extended An Olive Branch To Taylor Swift For Reputation Tour Opening Night

Katy Perry is nothing if not literal. She sent Taylor Swift an olive branch, and no, this is not a drill.

Before stepping on stage for the first concert of the Reputation World Tour at University of Phoenix Stadium in Ariz., Swift took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to share a snap of the present from the “Roar” singer, captioning it, “Thank you Katy,” along with a heart emoji. The olive branch symbolizes peace and/or reconciliation.

It won’t be long before the Swifties figure out how to transcribe the blurry handwriting in Perry’s note, but for now, it’s clear that she began it with the phrase, “Hello old friend,” and sealed the envelope with a sticker of her adorable dog Nugget.

One Twitter user claims that the following words can be made out: “Hello old friend— I’ve been doing some reflecting on past miscommunications and hard feelings between us. I really want to clear the air. —— I’m deeply sorry for…”

Take a look:

Katy Perry sent Taylor an olive branch for the opening night of the reputation Stadium Tour! pic.twitter.com/6GDamcxezI — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftPR) May 8, 2018

This story originally appeared on Billboard.