Bill Cosby’s conviction brought relief to those tired of seeing the comedian get away with years of criminal behavior, but apparently not everyone saw it as a just ending. TMZ talked to Akon at LAX on Monday and asked him what he thought the proper prison sentence would be for comedian Bill Cosby, who was recently convicted guilty of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004.

“It’s horrible to see someone with that much influence on the world just crash,” Akon said. “We don’t know if he did it or if he didn’t do it. There’s a lot of people who’ve been convicted that are innocent…He’s a hero to me…These are allegations from 30, 40 years ago.” Then he talks a lot about karma. Watch the video below.