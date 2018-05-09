Montreal-based Common Holly, real name Brigitte Naggar, was among our Best New Bands Of 2017. We praised her excellent debut album Playing House, and today we see the music video for its opening track.

“If After All” flexes Naggar’s sensitive indie muscle before the acoustics and orchestral strings are replaced by something heavier and more akin to alt-rock. It’s paired with an equally stirring neon-tinted visual, directed by Aaliyeh Afshar and Max Taeuschel. Naggar sings among trees of flowers and gentle rain. Her mother sings along, looking like an older, emotionally unchanged version of herself. Watch it below.

Tour dates:

05/15 Glasgow, UK @ The Hug & Pint

05/16 Coventry, UK @ The Tin Music and Arts

05/18 London, UK @ The Islington

05/19 Brussels, BE @ Piola Libri

05/20 Offenbach, DE @ Hafen 2

05/21 Muenchen, DE @ Theatron Festival

05/22 Berlin, DE @ ACUD MACHT NEU

05/23 Copenhagen, DK @ Huset

05/26 Lausanne, CH @ Premices

05/27 Kreuzlingen, CH @ Kult X

Playing House is out now. Revisit Common Holly’s costumed Stereogum Session from last Halloween.