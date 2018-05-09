This week, Joe Van Gogh, a local coffeehouse chain, fired two employees who worked at its Duke University location. The reason: The wrong person had walked into the café and heard the wrong song. IndyWeek reports that Larry Moneta, Duke’s vice president for student affairs, objected to the Young Dolph song that was playing in the shop, and he called the coffee chain’s bosses to demand that they fire the two workers who were on duty at the time.

The two employees who were working at the time had generally listened to Spotify-curated playlists while working. And when Moneta walked in, the song playing was Young Dolph’s “Get Paid,” a song with Dolph chanting, “Get paid, young nigga” on the hook.

Britni Brown, the black woman who was working the register that day, said that Moneta told her that the lyrics were inappropriate. She turned the music off, apologized, and attempted to give Moneta his order for free. Kevin Simmons, the white man who was making drinks at the time, says that he saw Moneta “verbally harassing” Brown. (Moneta, the article points out, has resisted efforts to restrict hate speech on campus.)

Within 10 minutes Joe Van Gogh’s owner called the shop to ask about the incident. And on Monday, the coffee shop called in both Brown and Simmons, asking them to resign. (The company offered them severance pay and said that they could count on good referrals.) Joe Van Gogh’s HR person says that Duke “instructed” the shop to fire both employees. Brown thinks that Simmons, who was not controlling the playlist, was fired just so that her firing would not look discriminatory. (Duke claims that the firing was entirely the decision of the coffee shop.)

This should go without saying, but if you’ve ever tried to get a service-industry employee fired, for any reason short of actual assault, you are an absolute irredeemable asshole.

UPDATE: Young Dolph has commented on the situation…