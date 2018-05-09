Will Sheff released his latest Okkervil River album, In The Rainbow Rain, a couple weeks ago. In a couple more weeks, he’ll head out on tour with a full band behind him, but before that Sheff stopped by our office in New York City for his very own solo Stereogum Session.

He stuck to performing songs from his latest record, starting off with “Famous Tracheotomies” and “Don’t Move Back To LA” on guitar (with a little harmonica added in). He then moved over to piano for “Shelter Song” before returning to the strings for the album’s closing track, “Human Being Song.”

Sheff also talked a little bit about his mindset going into the album, abandoning the literary flourishes the band had grown to be known for and go towards writing “very simple words, very directly.” Check out Okkervil River’s Stereogum Session below.

TOUR DATES:

05/20 Washington, DC @ The Black Cat

05/21 Carboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

05/22 Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

05/24 Dallas, TX @ The Kessler Theater

05/25 Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater

05/26 Austin, TX @ Mohawk (Hot Luck Festival)

05/29 Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

05/31 Los Angeles, CA @ Teregram Ballroom

06/01 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

06/02 San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club

06/04 Seattle, WA @ Neumos

06/05 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

06/07 Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

06/08 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

06/09 Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

06/11 St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

06/12 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

06/13 Detroit, MI @ El Club

06/14 Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

06/15 Woodstock, NY @ Colony

06/16 Boston, MA @ Royale

In The Rainbow Rain is out now via ATO.