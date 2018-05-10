Watch Stevie Wonder & Donald Glover Perform “Superstition” With Kelly Rowland & Jessie J

Stevie Wonder threw a party in Los Angeles at The Peppermint Club last night in his honor (dubbed “The Stevie Wonder Song Party: A Celebration Of Life, Love, And Music”) and he performed for two hours. Donald Glover was in attendance, and he took the stage alongside Kelly Rowland, Jessie J, and some other background singers for a performance of “Superstition.” You can watch some video of them singing together via Pitchfork below.

Donald Glover singing "Superstition" with Stevie Wonder last night at The Peppermint Club in L.A. Kelly Rowland, Jessie J on backup vocals. Wow. pic.twitter.com/ZhjF6O5a1w — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) May 10, 2018