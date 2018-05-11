Vacation – “Action Road”

Ohio rock outfit Vacation are the kind of band that make youtube commenters want to declare, “Punk’s not dead.” Made up of Evan Wolff, Jerri Queen, Dylan McCartney, and John Hoffman, the Cincinnati four-piece meld the best parts of fuzzy garage punk, psych-rock, and gritty pop together, their sound reminiscent of bands like White Reaper, Sheer Mag, or together PANGEA. They’ve been playing for eight years, and in that time they’ve accumulated an extensive Bandcamp catalogue, put out a slew of releases through various DIY labels, and garnered a reputation for some pretty excellent live shows. (We named them to our Best New Bands list and interviewed them back in 2013.)

Today, we’re debuting “Action Road,” the first track off their upcoming album, Mouth Sounds #2699. “Action Road,” is two minutes of raw energy and attitude, filled with thunderous drumming and raucous, cranked up guitars. It’s a catchy punk tune that feels as exciting as it does versatile — the kind of song that’s as well suited for a stadium as it is for a basement show. Based on the single, we can expect a more pop-inspired punk sound on the upcoming record, but one that never sounds too slick or sanitized. Give it a listen below.

Mouth Sounds #2699 is out on 7/27 via Let’s Pretend Records.