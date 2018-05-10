Rita Ora, Cardi B, Bebe Rexha, Charli XCX have joined forces for the new song “Girls.” Sadly, despite the presence of Charli XCX (and the millennial pink in the single’s cover art), it’s not exactly a distaff sequel to Charli’s great 2017 single “Boys.” Instead, Rita Ora is credited as the lead artist, and the song is a sort of post-Katy Perry bi-curiosity anthem. “Sometimes, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls/ Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls,” the chorus goes.

According to Metro, Rita Ora, who enlisted the all-star cast and put the track together, was inspired by Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mya, and Pink’s 2001 version of “Lady Marmalade.” She’s aiming to make “Girls” into “Lady Marmalade” 2.0, and a music video featuring all four women is on the way.

“These past few years I’ve been so inspired by all the strong women I’ve seen who aren’t afraid to be themselves,” Rita Ora says in a statement. “For those who aren’t afraid to rule the world, this is our anthem. A celebration of love. And of course thank you to all the fellow boss women who so kindly graced this song with me — each representing who they are and where they are from. I hope you dance your socks off with us!” Listen below.