Rihanna’s brand Fenty is growing to be as big as, well, Rihanna. Her newest addition, a lingerie line called SAVAGE X FENTY, had its launch party tonight at the Vice-owned Villain in Brooklyn, where Hologram Rihanna also made her debut.

The scary-realistic Hologram Rihanna showed off a black corset and stockings, a pink fuzzy number, and a yellow sheer robe with matching underwear. It (she?) was a crowd-pleaser. Even Human Rihanna looked excited in footage from the evening. Expect bootleg Hologram Rihannas at festivals to come. The collection also includes Rihanna-designed handcuffs, which are exactly what I’m buying my mom for Mother’s Day.

Rihanna reacting to her own hologram at the #SavageXFenty launch event. 😂😍 pic.twitter.com/msBahAfax3 — Fenty Stats (@FentyStats) May 11, 2018

In more serious Rihanna news, TMZ reported an attempted burglary at her home in Los Angeles this morning. The man appeared to have slept there overnight. Rihanna wasn’t home during the break-in.

And in even more serious Rihanna news, Drake has apparently unfollowed the pop star on Instagram following comments she made about him in Vogue last week. “We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either,” she had told the magazine. “It is what it is.” Maybe Drake still has a shot with Hologram Rihanna? Probably not.

Savage x Fenty is out at midnight on SAVAGEX.com.