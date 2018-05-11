DJ Mustard has made a name for himself over the last few years as a producer, releasing two albums under the name — 2014’s 10 Summers and 2016’s Cold Summer — and has racked up credits on songs from Rihanna, YG, 2 Chainz, Tyga, Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign, and many more. He even has his own memorable tag for his beats, a chirpy YG saying “Mustard on the beat, ho!”

However, the producer born Dijon Isaiah McFarlane is changing his name a little bit, dropping the DJ part and going by just plain ol’ Mustard. All his social media accounts have changed to reflect this new development. Congrats to him and his his team for somehow acquiring @Mustard. Here’s official word from his label rep:

DJ Mustard dropped the “DJ” from his name. Although he started as a DJ at a very young age, DJing high school parties, proms and more, he’s since evolved to much more. Not only as a DJ, but as a producer, an artist and label owner. Mustard is working toward building his name and his 10 Summers brand.

He’s heralding in the name change with a new single with Nick Jonas, called “Anywhere.” You can listen to that below.