Zaytoven – “Go Get The Money” (Feat. Rick Ross, Yo Gotti, Pusha T, & T.I.)

Atlanta producer Zaytoven, one of the architects of modern trap music, is releasing an album under his own name later this month. Ahead of that project, titled Trap Holizay, we’re getting one of those all-star posse cuts producers like to unveil when they’re promoting their own LPs. This one is called “Go Get The Money,” and its assortment of brand-name MCs includes Rick Ross, Yo Gotti, Pusha T, and T.I. — a smorgasbord of veterans from the American South (Miami, Memphis, Virginia Beach, and Atlanta respectively). Check it out.

Trap Holizay is out 5/25 on Motown/Familiar Territory.