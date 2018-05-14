Mitski has announced her much-anticipated follow-up to 2016’s Puberty 2. It’s called Be The Cowboy, and it’ll be out 8/17. It was once again recorded with Patrick Hyland, who she’s worked with on her last three albums. In a press release, she says that for the album she “experimented in narrative and fiction,” citing a focus on a character who represents “a very controlled icy repressed woman who is starting to unravel.”

“I had been on the road for a long time, which is so isolating, and had to run my own business at the same time,” she also says in the release. “A lot of this record was me not having any feelings, being completely spent but then trying to rally myself and wake up and get back to Mitski.”

Today, she’s sharing a video for lead single “Geyser,” which doubles as the opening track to the album. It definitely has an intro sort of feel, an organ guiding us into Mitski’s determined reverie: “You’re my number one/ You’re the one I want/ And I’ve turned down every hand that has beckoned me to come,” she sings, repeating it as the music vacillates in intensity, from twinkling pianos to booming drums to a fevered panic. “I will be the one you need/ The way I can’t be without you.”

The video, directed by Zia Anger, finds Mitski on a muddy shore, clad in all black. She stares back at the camera knowingly before darting off into the distance as the song takes off, falling down in the dirt and embracing the messiness and crawling to conclusion.

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Geyser”

02 “Why Didn’t You Stop Me”

03 “Old Friend”

04 “A Pearl”

05 “Lonesome Love”

06 “Remember My Name”

07 “Me And My Husband”

08 “Come Into The Water”

09 “Nobody”

10 “Pink In The Night”

11 “A Horse Named Cold Air”

12 “Washing Machine Heart”

13 “Blue Light”

14 “Two Slow Dancers”

Be The Cowboy is out 8/17 via Dead Oceans. Pre-order it here.