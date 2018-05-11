Kamaiyah Arrested For Refusing To Take Off Headgear At Airport

Kamaiyah has been arrested for refusing to take off her headgear at the airport. TMZ reports that the Oakland rapper set off an alarm at the security checkpoint as she was traveling out of Bradley International Airport in Hartford, Connecticut early Friday morning. When she was informed by TSA officials that she wouldn’t be able to fly unless she removed her head covering so it could be inspected, she refused and “flew into a tirade,” cursing at the TSA and at state police assigned to the airport. She was eventually handcuffed and escorted out of the airport, and she’s being charged with interfering with police and second-degree breach of peace. Her bail is set at $5000, and she’s set to appear in court on 6/6.