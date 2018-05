Arctic Monkeys released Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino just a few days ago, and today we see the video for the album’s “Four Out Of Five.” The video, directed by Ben Chappell and Aaron Brown, takes place at the titular hotel and casino. Frontman Alex Turner is crazed, overlooking a model of the hotel and walking in circles around its halls and tunnels. The video was mainly shot at Castle Howard in the band’s home county Yorkshire. Watch it below.

Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino is out now.