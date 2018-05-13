Dave Grohl and his 12-year-old daughter Violet covered Adele’s “When We Were Young” on Saturday at the Notes & Words benefit concert in Oakland, California. Dave played acoustic guitar as Violet sang a beautiful rendition of the 25 single. Dave then transitioned into Foo Fighters’ “The Sky Is a Neighborhood,” with Harper Grohl, Dave’s youngest of three, on drums and Violet singing back-up. Dave and his daughters concluded the set with a cover of Queen’s “We Will Rock You.” Other songs from the set include “Everlong,” “My Hero,” “Times Like These,” “Learn to Fly” and “Best of You.” Watch Dave, Violet, and Harper Grohl perform below.

Proceeds from the event benefit the UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital.