Collections Of Colonies Of Bees – “Ruins”

The name Collections Of Colonies Of Bees is a mouthful. The Wisconsin-based band first started as the project of Chris Rosenau and John Mueller, previously of post-rock group Pele, and they went on to merge forces with Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon to release two albums as Volcano Choir, most recently 2013’s Repave. Collections Of Colonies Of Bees have also continued to put albums out, with various lineup changes over the last two decades — Rosenau has remained the band’s only constant member. Their upcoming album, HAWAII, will be their first in almost four years. They’ll also be touring with Sylvan Esso, whose Nick Sanborn was once a Collections member, when album comes out in July.

Collections Of Colonies Of Bees was previously primarily an instrumental outfit, but HAWAII’s lead single “Ruins” sees them teaming up with folk singer and fellow Wisconsinite Marielle Allschwang for a winding six-minute serenade. There’s a lot of dead space in “Ruins”; you can start to digest the song before it’s even finished. It begins with a hopping but sharp guitar loop, and the track moves slowly through its distinct sections, teasing a natural structure that never quite makes it there. Allschwang and guitarist Daniel Spack’s duet shines as their voices pacify, and the opening staccato remains in constant echo through the entire piece. The song ends with a thumping instrumental, with Allschwang breathing to the beat.

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

05/18 Milwaukee, WI @ Company Brewing

07/20 Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field #

07/21 Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre #

07/22 Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre #

07/23 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre #

07/24 Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre #

08/08 Milwaukee, WI @ Washington Park Summer Concert Series

# w/ Sylvan Esso

HAWAII is out 7/13 via Polyvinyl.