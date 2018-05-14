BROCKHAMPTON’s Ameer Vann Denies Allegations Of Sexual Misconduct

Over the weekend, multiple women accused BROCKHAMPTON’s Ameer Vann via social media of sexual misconduct, manipulation and abuse. As the assertions created waves on Twitter, Vann denied all accusations of emotional and sexual abuse, as well as having sex with a minor, in a series of tweets on Saturday.

Twitter user @GigiNotHadid took aim at Vann through a short Twitter thread on Friday. “Ameer Vann – not only is he a predator and cheater.. he also degrades women, makes forceful advances and does not ease up when asked, is emotionally abusive, uses girl, [very] manipulative, has sex with underage/legal fans,” she wrote.

Singer Rhett Rowan, who goes by @RhettRowan on Twitter, claimed to be in a relationship with Ameer back in 2015. She also confirmed some of the existing accusations regarding the Houston native and added that he was involved with a minor prior to the two dating.

“I can’t find the original tweets from @tayallard & @GIGlNOTHADID [because] I’m in complete shock that this is finally coming to light, but I dated him and can confirm that Ameer Vann of Brockhampton is [emotionally] manipulative and mentally abusive. #MeToo,” Rowan tweeted. “AND can confirm he was having sex with a minor before he dated me in 2015.”

The 22-year-old vehemently denied any criminal wrongdoing but admitted to faults in his previous relationships and a willingness to seek help on Twitter later Saturday.

“I’ve been in relationships where I’ve fucked up and disrespected my partners. I’ve cheated and been dismissive to my exes,” Ameer began. “Throughout the past 3 years, I’ve been working hard to reflect on myself and seek out help. It continues to be a learning process every day.”

The former AliveSinceForever group member continued with a direct response to the horrifying recent claims against him. “In response to the claims of emotional and sexual abuse: although my behavior has been selfish, childish, and unkind, I have never criminally harmed anyone or disrespected their boundaries. I have never had relations with a minor or violated anybody’s consent,” he wrote.

