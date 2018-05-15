Bohemian Rhapsody, the new biopic of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, has been in the works for a long time. Mr. Robot star Rami Malek was cast as Mercury back in 2016, and the movie has already dealt with more than its share of on-set chaos. The Usual Suspects/X-Men director Bryan Singer disappeared from the set and was eventually fired, replaced mid-production with Eddie The Eagle director Dexter Fletcher. But now the production is apparently on pace to come out later this year. And maybe it’ll be really good?

The first trailer for Bohemian Rhapsody hit the internet this morning, and it’s pretty exciting! The trailer cuts together scenes from different eras in Mercury’s life, and it mashes a whole lot of Queen songs together over the bassline from “Another One Bites The Dust.” And at least if this trailer is to be believed, it’ll be a giddy and energetic romp through the man’s life, full of the sort of razzle-dazzle that Mercury himself brought to rock music in the ’70s.

Music biopics can be staid, predictable, and formulaic affairs, too reverent of their subjects to do anything fun or experimental with their stories. But if this trailer is anything to go on — maybe it is, maybe it’s not — this new one will arrive with the entertainment factor cranked all the way up. Watch it below.

Bohemian Rhapsody arrives in theaters 11/2.