Tim Hecker – “Rose Light”

The only song that experimental electronic composer Tim Hecker has given us since his great 2016 album Love Streams is “Veil Scans,” which he released later that year as part of Adult Swim’s Singles series. Now he’s back with his first new material in nearly two years, and it’s also being released as part of Adult Swim’s Singles series. “Rose Light” is a five-minute soundscape of textured digital noise that sounds sort of like a possessed church organ, and you can listen to it below.

TOUR DATES:

05/05 San Francsco, CA @ Mutek Festival

05/16 Winnipeg, MB @ WE Cultural Centre

05/17 Edmonton, AB @ 9910

05/18 Edmonton, AB @ 9910

05/19 Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

05/31 Innsbruck, AT @ Treibhaus

06/01 St Petersberg, RU @ The Place

06/02 Moscow, RU @ Pluton

06/09 Zurich, CH @ Schauspielshaus

08/02 Amsterdam, NL @ Dekmantel (Shelter)