Canadian hardcore heroes Fucked Up just announced that they’ll be putting out a new single next month, which features an unreleased track called “Tower On Time” and a cover of the little-known but great 1979 track “High Rise,” from the UK band the Trainspotters. Their version of the track replaces the verses with Damian Abraham’s trademark growl, though they interpolate the original’s chorus to keep in that sense of chaotic sweetness. Fucked Up say their upcoming 7″ is being released to celebrate “Dreamsday,” whatever that is. Listen to their cover below.

The “High Rise” 7″ is out 6/15 via Tankcrimes.