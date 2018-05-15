Birds In Row – “15-38″

The French post-hardcore trio Birds In Row are the sort of band who thrive on secrecy and opacity. The band members don’t let themselves be photographed clearly, and their three members all go solely by their first initial; all we know about the membership is that the people in the group are known as T, Q, and B.

Way back in 2012, Birds In Row released their debut album You, Me & The Violence on Deathwish Inc., the label founded by Converge frontman Jacob Bannon. Since then, Birds In Row have released plenty of non-album material, including four EPs. And now they’re finally ready to follow up You, Me & The Violence with the just-as-portentously-titled sophomore LP We Already Lost The World. Birds In Row will release it in July, around the time they land on these shores and head out on a North American tour, including a series of dates with Converge and Neurosis.

“15-38,” the first song that the band has shared from the new album, is a dark and clangorous anthem. Whereas the band once sounded firmly rooted in hardcore, this one feels more like both broody early-’80s postpunk and splintered early-’90s post-hardcore — somewhere between the Cure and Unwound. Check it out below.

We Already Lost The World is out 7/13 on Deathwish, Inc.