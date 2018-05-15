The iconic 1959 Martin D-18E guitar that Kurt Cobain played on Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged has been at the center of a two-year legal battle as a result of Frances Bean Cobain’s divorce from Isaiah Silva. The former couple officially divorced last November, but they only just recently reached a property settlement agreement and part of its terms is that Silva was allowed to keep the guitar.

Last year, Cobain filed documents asking a judge to force Silva to return the guitar. Silva said that it was given to him as a gift and he had the guitar in his possession when she filed for divorce in March 2016. Cobain said that she would never have given him a “priceless family heirloom.”

Now, TMZ says that Cobain didn’t want to be wrapped up in any more legal battles with Silva, so she decided to give up the fight to reclaim the guitar.