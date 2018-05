Megafaun’s Phil Cook has a new solo album, People Are My Drug, on the way. We’ve already heard lead single “Steampowered Blues” and its soulful follow-up “Miles Away,” which featured Sylvan Esso’s Amelia Meath on lead vocals. Now he’s shared another new track, “Another Mother’s Son,” which takes on America gun violence and concludes with a gospel choir singing “No more bodies.” Listen below.

People Are My Drug is out 6/1 on Psychic Hotline/Thirty Tigers. Pre-order it here.