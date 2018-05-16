The Australian duo An Horse, made up of Kate Cooper and Damon Cox, released two great albums together, 2009’s Rearrange Beds and 2011’s Walls, before going on hiatus. (They both no longer live in Australia.) I came to them — as I’m sure a lot of other people did — through their early association with Tegan And Sara, when they accompanied the sister duo on tour in support of The Con. It’s been about seven years since we last heard from them, but they just released their first single in all that time, “Get Out Somehow,” and are going on tour later this year, opening for the Front Bottoms stateside and for Camp Cope in Canada.

They pick up right where they left off on “Get Out Somehow,” a revved-up rocker about getting out of your small hometown. Their songs tend to sound like a bag of bones clanking together, held together by Cooper’s cavernous voice and tight narrative control, and “Get Out Somehow” is no different, an immense tower of energy and release. “Tell me my life’s gonna get different/ Let it fall apart and let it hit me in my heart,” Cooper sings. She provided some more context to Brooklyn Vegan on the track:

This song is about me growing beyond the place I grew up in. I have this soft spot for it in my heart but every time I go home I feel like such an alien. It’s a nostalgic feeling that mingles with the unease of moving beyond this notion of “home” and not being entirely sure where I belong. Damon and I talk about this dislocating feeling a lot. He is in NYC and I am Montreal. We moved to the opposite side of the earth. It’s going to spin anyone out!

Listen to it below.

TOUR DATES:

05/22 Clifton Park NY @ Upstate Concert Hall*

05/23 Baltimore MD @ Baltimore Soundstage*

05/25 Asheville NC @ The Orange Peel*

05/26 Athens GA @ Georgia Theatre*

05/27 Orlando FL @ Will’s Pub

05/29 New Orleans LA @ House Of Blues*

05/30 Birmingham AL @ Saturn*

05/31 Nashville TN @ Cannery Ballroom*

06/01 Columbus OH @ Big Room Bar

06/02 Chicago IL @ Schubas

06/04 Millvale PA @ Mr Smalls Theatre*

06/05 Fort Wayne IN @ The Clyde Theatre*

06/07 Grand Rapids MI @ 20 Monroe Live*

06/08 Montreal QC @ Bar Le Ritz#

06/09 Ottawa ON @ The 27 Club#

06/10 Toronto ON @ Hard Luck Bar#

07/18 Philadelphia PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

07/19 Brooklyn NY @ Baby’s All Right

* w/ The Front Bottoms

# w/ Camp Cope

“Get Out Somehow” is out 5/17.