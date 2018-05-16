Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have chosen Elton John to sing at the royal wedding. This makes sense given Sir Elton’s history with Princess Diana and the royal family. That said, the Spice Girls would’ve tore it up. According to TMZ, John will perform during Saturday’s event, but it’s still unclear whether he’ll play piano at the church ceremony or reception. I’m at the edge of my seat.

The singer played a large role in Prince Harry and Prince William’s lives when Diana died in 1997. Elton famously performed “Candle in the Wind” as a tribute at the funeral.

John cancelled a show in Vegas for the royal wedding, understandably. Let’s hope he doesn’t have another Mardi Gras situation.