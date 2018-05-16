What would Harry Styles do (WWHSD) if he couldn’t escape the paparazzi? Move in with his accountant, apparently! CBS’s new sitcom Happy Together will follow a teen heartthrob Cooper, whose character is based off of Harry Styles, and his zany adventures with his new housemates, two 30-somethings with nothing to lose! They do all sorts of fun things, like record answering machine messages together (pictured above).

According to CBS’s description, Happy Together was inspired by a time when the show’s Executive Producer Ben Winston welcomed Styles into his home during a filming of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke, which Winston also produces. The description also teases that “this unconventional living arrangement might just be the best thing to happen to all three of them.” Who would’ve thought!

Harry Styles will join Winston as co-Executive Producer. The host couple is played by Damon Wayans Jr. and Amber Stevens West. Cooper is played by Felix Mallard. Happy Together was announced today at CBS’ Upfront presentation for advertisers. You can catch it every Monday this Fall at 8:30/7:30c. Watch the trailer below.