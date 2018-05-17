Mac Miller Arrested For DUI, Hit And Run

Mac Miller has been arrested on drunk driving and hit and run charges, according to TMZ. The rapper was driving in California around 1AM on Thursday morning when his car hit into and knocked down a power pole. Miller and two passengers allegedly fled on foot. When police arrived at the scene, they ran Miller’s plates and showed up at his address, where he apparently confessed to driving drunk and leaving. A police source told TMZ that Miller “was the most polite and nice intoxicated person we’ve ever seen.” Miller was taken to jail and his bail was set at $15,000.