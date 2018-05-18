Phantogram – “Someday” & “Saturday” (Sparklehorse Cover)

Earlier this week, Phantogram accepted the Public Awareness Award at the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention’s annual Lifesavers Gala for their work in raising mental health awareness after Sarah Barthel’s sister died by suicide. Today, they’re releasing a two-song digital single, with all the proceeds going towards the AFSP.

A-side “Someday” is a starry ballad reflecting on that loss, Barthel singing over a horn-heavy instrumental: “I’m always gonna miss you/ I’m always gonna feel you/ In everything I do,” she sings. “Someday I’ll be with you, oh I miss you so/ If only I could see you, I’d tell you that I love you.”

The B-side is a cover of Sparklehorse’s “Saturday.” Presumably, this cover was meant to be included in the Sparklehorse/Mark Linkous charity tribute album that Phantogram was attached to back in 2013, but was blocked from release by Linkous’ estate.

Listen to both songs below.

“Someday” b/w “Saturday” is out now.