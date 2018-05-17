Back in 2016, witch house pioneers SALEM briefly reemerged with a Wolfgang Tillmans remix, their first new music in five years, and news that they were working on a new album. At the time, they had wrapped up recording in Louisiana and were moving to Los Angeles to finish things up.

While there’s nothing new on the album front yet, the duo posted on the band’s Facebook page for the first time since 2014, pointing out that the group contributed some music to a Supreme advertisement. A SALEM song soundtracks a skate video showing a bunch of people shredding around the streets of France. Check it out below.

Thanks to RaptorJesus for the tip! ;)