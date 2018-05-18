Chris Cornell Died 1 Year Ago Today, Public Vigil Being Held Tonight In LA

A year ago today, Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell took his own life in a Detroit hotel room at the way-too-young age of 52. Today marks the one-year anniversary of his death, and Vicky Cornell, his widow, is hosting a public vigil for her late husband tonight in Los Angeles. The vigil, set to begin at 7PM local time, will happen at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

In a statement to fans, Vicky Cornell writes of the community that has developed over the past year — all the people who mourn Cornell’s loss. That community, as she sees it, extends to fans as well as people who actually knew Cornell personally: “The children and I are so grateful to you for being by our sides throughout all of this. Your love has created a tight-knit community; more like a family; to grieve with, to provide support, and to help us heal.”

She also encourages fans who won’t be able to attend the vigil in person to share their own thoughts and memories of Cornell: “As we know there are millions of fans and not everyone can physically be there, we would be honored if you share posts and videos of how Chris’s music has touched you.”

Here’s Vicky’s statement: