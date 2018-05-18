Lord Huron – “The Night We Met” (Feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

The second season of 13 Reasons Why debuted on Netflix today. The show centers around the suicide of a teen girl named Hannah whose friend Clay is obsessed with figuring out why she decided to take her own life. The series came under some scrutiny when it premiered last year, namely from mental health experts who said that it glamorizes suicide as well as Car Seat Headrest, who contributed music to its soundtrack and was displeased when he watched the show.

The second season’s soundtrack includes a collaboration between Lord Huron and Phoebe Bridgers. The former released a brand new album, Vide Noir, back in April, and the latter has been touring extensively since her breakout album, Stranger In The Alps, came out last year. They recorded a new rendition of Lord Huron’s 2015 song “The Night We Met” from their album Strange Trails. This version doesn’t sound all that different, but Bridgers’ vocals add a nice touch.

Listen below.