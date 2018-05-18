Stream The New Hardcore Compilation Infection 1

There is an absolutely thriving DIY punk and hardcore underground thriving around the world right now, and if you’re not already deeply immersed in it, it’s easy to miss a lot of the stuff happening there. The internet has made it easy for bands from different countries or continents to link up together, and a compilation like the brand-new Infection 1, from the Norwegian label Byllepest Distro, serves a vital function, bringing together a bunch of different bands from different places.

Infection 1 is a full album dedicated to four different bands: Oslo’s Negativ, Bogota’s Muro, Montreal’s Gazm, and Philadelphia’s Blank Spell. All four bands contribute three new songs apiece, so it’s basically a four-way split. The four bands don’t sound too much like each other, but they’re all wild and feverish and worth hearing. I like the Blank Spell tracks the most, but your mileage may vary. Stream the full compilation below.

<a href="http://byllepestdistroofficial.bandcamp.com/album/bpd036-v-a-infection-1" target="_blank">BPD036 – V.A INFECTION 1 by Various Artists</a>

Infection 1 is out now on Byllepest Distro.