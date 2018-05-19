A$AP Bari Arrested For Sexual Assault

A$AP Bari has been arrested in London for sexual assault, TMZ reports. The A$AP Mob co-founder was traveling overseas on Tuesday, and when he stopped in London for a connecting flight, he was taken into custody at Heathrow Airport.

Bari faced sexual assault allegations last November after a video appearing to show him trying to force a woman to give him oral sex surfaced and went viral on the internet. The woman, who was exposed naked in the video, sued Bari for sexual assault, claiming that he attacked her last July at a hotel in London where members of the Mob were staying.

According to the lawsuit, Bari burst into the woman’s room at the hotel, yelled, “You fucked my assistant, now you are going to fuck me” and pulled the sheets off of her while she screamed no and his friend filmed. When she fled into the bathroom to escape his advances, Bari allegedly again yelled, “I’m going to fuck you, you are going to suck my dick,” and eventually threw her out into the hotel hallway naked.

Bari reportedly knew that London police were investigating the incident, because they contacted him to come in for an interview, but he decided to come to London anyway. According to TMZ, he’s currently out on bail, but police have confiscated his passport so he can’t leave the country.