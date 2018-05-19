Madonna Producer Reggie Lucas Dies At 65

Reggie Lucas, the Grammy-winning musician who played with Miles Davis in the 1970s and produced the bulk of Madonna’s debut album, has died. He was 65.

The performer’s daughter, Lisa Lucas, told the Associated Press that her father died from complications with his heart early Saturday in New York City.

After playing with Davis in the ’70s, Lucas began a musical partnership with percussionist James Mtume. Together, they wrote hits like Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway’s “The Closer I Get To You” and Stephanie Mills’ “Never Knew Love Like This Before,” which won the duo the Grammy for best R&B song.

Lucas went on to produce the majority of Madonna’s 1983 self-titled debut album, which included the hits “Borderline” and “Lucky Star.”