Watch Salt-N-Pepa And En Vogue Perform At The Billboard Music Awards

Salt-N-Pepa closed out the 2018 Billboard Music Awards for a special performance celebrating the 30th anniversary of becoming the first female rap artists to hit the Top 40 on the Hot 100 chart. Tyra Banks introduced them.

They performed the song that got them there, “Push It,” which peaked at #19 back in 1987, alongside three others in a medley of the trio’s hits. Salt-N-Pepa opened it up with “Shoop” before moving on to “Let’s Talk About Sex,” and “Push It.” They ended their performance (and the awards show) with an appearance from En Vogue and their hit collab of “Whatta Man,” which made it to #3 on the charts in 1994.

On the red carpet earlier in the night, Salt said that it would be only the second time the groups performed the song live together, though Google says they have done it at least three times before tonight (Flow 93-5’s Throwback Birthday Bash in 2015, NYC’s Terminal 5 in NYC in 2016, and VH1 Hip Hop Honors in 2017).

Watch a clip from the performance below.