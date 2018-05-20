Kelly Clarkson is the host of the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, and she opened the show with an impassioned message about gun violence in the wake of this past week’s school shooting in Texas. After a performance by Ariana Grande, Clarkson returned to the stage to give the award’s opening salvo, which included a lot of self-deprecating humor about being host and a show-stealing medley of recent Billboard hits.

The medley included portions of Kendrick Lamar’s “HUMBLE.” and Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do,” as well as bits of Maren Morris’ “My Church,” Sam Smith’s “Too Good At Goodbyes,” Khalid’s “Young, Dumb, And Broke,” Bruno Mars’ “Finesse,” and Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You.” They were all done in Clarkson’s virtuoso style of singing.

Watch a clip of her singing “HUMBLE” below.