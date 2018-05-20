The 2018 Billboard Music Awards opened with a speech from Kelly Clarkson calling for moments of action instead of moments of silence in the wake of last week’s Texas school shooting. (Though she noticeably avoided the word “gun.”)

Later in the night, Shawn Mendes and Khalid were joined by students from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School choir, who lived through the Parkland shooting earlier this year. They performed Mendes and Khalid’s song “Youth,” and Khalid wore a t-shirt that said “Protect Our Guns Children.”

Watch a clip from the performance below.