White people! If you are listening to rap music and rapping along, you cannot say the N-word. It doesn’t matter if you’re in your car by yourself. But if you’re out in public, around people of color — whose whole days could potentially be fucked up by hearing you say it — you especially cannot say it. And if you happen to be onstage with Kendrick Lamar, then you really shouldn’t need anyone to tell you not to say it. And yet.

This past weekend, Kendrick headlined the Hangout Fest in Gulf Shores, Alabama. During his set, as NME points out, there was a moment where he brought a fan from the crowd — an almost perversely confident white lady named Delaney — onstage to rap his 2012 track “m.A.A.d. City.” (This is a regular thing for Kendrick.) Delaney seemed very excited at the prospect. And then she said the N-word. Twice. Here’s what happened next.

Kendrick: “Wait wait wait wait wait. Wait wait wait wait wait wait.” Delaney: “Am I not cool enough for you? What’s up, bro? What’s up?” Kendrick: “My boy Roland kinda knew the rules a little bit.” Delaney: “It was just really cool, bro. You gotta work with me.” Kendrick: “You gotta bleep one single word, though.” Delaney: “Oh, I’m sorry. Did I do it?” Kendrick: “Yeah, you did it.” Delaney: “I’m so sorry. Oh my god!” Kendrick: “Should she stay up here, y’all?”

An extremely flustered Delaney then got another chance to rap the song, and she failed spectacularly. The fan-made video isn’t as steady as one might hope, but it is still a masterpiece of awkwardness and emotion-betraying facial expressions. Watch it below.

“I’m used to singing this like I wrote it.” Wow.