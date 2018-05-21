’80s Post-Punk Band The Scientists Announce First-Ever US Tour

Perth’s post-punk outfit the Scientists recently reunited their classic 1982 lineup of Kim Salmon, Tony Thewlis, Boris Sujdovic and Brett Rixon and have just announced their first-ever US tour. The dates kick off this fall and two of them feature Mudhoney. The Scientists have only played the States once before, during New York’s All Tomorrow’s Parties festival in 2010. They are set to record a new album, their first full-length single 1987’s The Human Jukebox, and will be releasing two 7” singles via In The Red Records.

The Scientists’ road has been a bit rocky. Their lineup went through an almost constant shuffle during their nine active years from 1978 to 1987, and they have reunited on-and-off under different member iterations since 1995. Their post-punk sound also remained in flux, switching between the melodic punk of their first album The Scientists (aka “The Pink Album”) and a more swampy, psychedelia-focused rock in the ’80s. Though the band was never a huge commercial success, the group and their beloved frontman Salmon were widely influential in their native Australian scene. Check out the tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

09/28 Portland, OR @ Dante’s w/ Mudhoney

09/29 Seattle, WA @ The Neptune w/ Mudhoney

09/30 San Francisco, CA @ The chapel

10/02 Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

10/03 Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

10/05 Austin, TX @ Beerland

10/06 Austin, TX @ Beerland

10/07 Chicago, IL @ The East Room

10/09 Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

10/10 Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

10/11 Greenfield, MA @ The Root Cellar