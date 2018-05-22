American primitive guitar virtuoso Glenn Jones is returning this summer with The Giant Who Ate Himself And Other New Works For 6 And 12 String Guitar, another collection of warm, intuitive acoustic fingerpicked beauty. Named in tribute to Jones’ longtime mentor and friend John Fahey, the album will be out in August, and today he’s shared its first single. According to Jones, “The Sunken Amusement Park” is “an evocation of images of the amusement parks and boardwalks of the New Jersey Coast submerged by Hurricane Sandy in 2012,” and you can listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Giant Who Ate Himself”

02 “Everything Ends”

03 “The Last Passenger Pigeon”

04 “The Was And The Is”

05 “A Different Kind Of Christmas Carol”

06 “River In The Sky”

07 “From Frederick To Fredericksburg”

08 “Even The Snout And The Tail”

09 “Elliot Audrey, Born Today”

10 “The Sunken Amusement Park”

The Giant Who Ate Himself And Other New Works For 6 And 12 String Guitar

is out 8/24 on Thrill Jockey