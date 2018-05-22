Watch Robyn Debut Full Version Of “Honey” In Surprise Brooklyn Set

Robyn gave an update on her new solo album during a talk at New York City’s Museum Of Modern Art as part of Red Bull Music Festival last night. “It’s not finished yet but it’s almost there,” the Swedish pop star said of the long-awaited follow-up to her 2010 LP Body Talk. The perfectionist’s mantra!

That perfectionism was also evident in her discussion of “Honey,” the unreleased new song that was featured last year in the final season of the HBO show Girls, which also famously featured “Dancing On My Own” in a season-one scene. According to Robyn, she “wasn’t happy” with the version that ended up on the show. “It’s a good version, it’s more like … it becomes more important to get it to a place where I made it to what I wanted it to be,” she said.

Well, as it turns out, we didn’t have to wait long to hear another version of the song. Robyn made a surprise appearance at an afterparty of sorts for the lecture at the Brooklyn Bowl last night. During that surprise appearance, she played a surprise DJ set. And during that surprise DJ set, she debuted the full version of “Honey” for the crowd. Watch that below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BjEE_1yhDru/