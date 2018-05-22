Phoenix – “Role Model” Video

It’s been almost a year since Phoenix released their most recent album, Ti Amo, and today the French band has returned with a new music video for “Role Model.” It pulls inspiration from the velvet rope vibes of their latest and digitally inserts the group’s members into archival footage of fashion photographer Helmut Newton as he works on getting his iconic shots. That means the band rubs up against models, all while goofily playing their own instruments. Phoenix logos abound in the background, hidden in nooks and crannies of the grainy film. The video was directed by Lost Art. Watch below.

Ti Amo is out now via Glassnote.