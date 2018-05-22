Next week, the inimitable Neko Case is releasing her first solo album in five years, Hell-On. She recently stopped by the Stereogum offices in New York City to perform a few tracks from it, accompanied by a band featuring two guitar players, a bassist, a keyboardist, a drummer, and a backup vocalist. She did two as-yet-unreleased songs from it, “Gumball Blue” and “Winnie,” and sandwiched in-between those was the single “Bad Luck.” Watch Case’s full Stereogum Session below.

Hell-On is out 6/1 via Anti-.